3 killed, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

article

Three people have been killed and at least 11 others, including a 9-year-old boy, were wounded by gun violence across Chicago since the start of the weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon in West Rogers Park.

About 3:30 p.m., 49-year-old Laura Helton and a 28-year-old man were inside an apartment in the 6200 block of North Ridge Avenue when someone fired shots at them, striking the woman twice in the chest and the man once in the elbow, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Helton, who lived in West Rogers Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was stabilized.

Earlier in the day, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 2:17 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Aberdeen Street and found Calvin McCray on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head, police and the medical examiner’s office said. McCray was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead more than two hours later.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened just over an hour earlier in Marquette Park.

Advertisement

According to a witness, a male wearing a red shirt with a slender build approached 30-year-old Francisco J. Lopez and opened fire at 12:59 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 64th Street, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The shooter fled southbound on Whipple Street.

Lopez was shot multiple times in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot Sunday morning outside a home in South Shore.

The 48-year-old had left his vehicle about 5:25 a.m. and was approaching a residence in the 7200 block of South Chappel Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and had his condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Less than two hours earlier, a man was shot during a fight in River North.

The 20-year-old was fighting with a group of people at 3:57 a.m. in the first block of West Chicago Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to police. He was shot in the finger and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Multiple people were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered after the shooting, police said. Charges are pending.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a man and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The girl and the 20-year-old man were sitting in a parked vehicle at 3:48 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Davol Street when someone shot at them from a passing dark-colored vehicle, police said. The girl was hit in both legs while the man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

A man was shot Saturday during a robbery in Englewood on the South Side.

About 1:53 a.m., several males approached the 40-year-old in the 6100 block of South Hermitage Avenue, announced a robbery and took his wallet, police said. One of the robbers shot him in the torso before they drove off, possibly in a gray four-door vehicle. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The earliest reported shooting since 5 p.m. Friday left a 9-year-old boy wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the boy was in the back seat of a vehicle traveling in the 7700 block of South Paulina Street when a male wearing black clothing fired shots, police said. The vehicle continued to the 8000 block of South Marshfield, where emergency crews were called.

The child was shot in the elbow and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized. The 21-year-old man driving the vehicle, and a 17-year-old boy in the passenger seat were not injured.

Police taped off an area on the corner of 77th and Paulina, where the remnants of a vigil remained. Candles lay on the sidewalk, and a couple of white poster boards with messages written on them were tethered to a fence just above them.

Four other people were wounded in shootings.

Last weekend, gun violence killed two people and wounded 17 others.