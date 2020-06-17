3 killed, 2 injured, in vehicle crash in Ashburn: police

Three people were killed and two others injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

About 3 a.m. they were all inside the vehicle driving west on 87th Street when they lost control in the 3300 block of West 87th Street, hit a fir hydrant and then a tree, Chicago police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An 18-year-old man and an unidentified female were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Two additional passengers, a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.