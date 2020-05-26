3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Chicago Police Department

article

Chicago police announced three more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the department to 551.

Of the confirmed cases, 521 are officers and 30 are civilian employees, police said.

Thirty other employee reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm those cases, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Wednesday said the state’s COVID-19 death toll had surpassed 5,000. Another 1,111 cases were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 114,306.