3 more COVID-19 cases in Chicago Police Department

Chicago police announced Thursday three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 533.

Of the cases, 506 are officers and 27 are civilian employees, police said. All of the cases have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Thursday announced 87 more people died of the coronavirus in the state, while an additional 2,268 tested positive.