3 more inches of snow possible Monday evening

Another round of snow was expected to hit the Chicago area Monday afternoon, dropping between 1 and 3 inches of snow by the evening.

Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana are under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Monday, according the National Weather Service.

The snow was expected to hamper the evening commute, and sub-zero temperatures could make road treatments less effective.

Light snow fell on Chicago Monday morning while a heavier band of snow fell south of Chicago. Kankakee had recorded 3 inches of snow while Romeoville, southwest of Chicago, recorded just 0.3 inches.

Meanwhile, the deep freeze showed no signs of leaving the area this week. Daily high temperates aren’t forecasted to reach the mid-20s through Friday. And nightly lows were expected to continue to dip below zero, with wind chills down to minus 20 degrees still possible.