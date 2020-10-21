3 shot by paintball guns: police

Three people were shot by paintball guns within a three-hour span in Chicago, according to Chicago police.

The first incident happened about 10 p.m., police said. A 34-year-old man was riding his bicycle on the street in the 1800 block of West Hubbard Street, when someone in a passing red sedan fired a paintball gun at him.

He was struck in the right arm and groin area, police said. The man refused treatment.

About a minute later, a man was walking his dog near Morgan Street and Monroe Street, when someone inside a passing white sedan fired a paintball gun at him, striking him multiple times, police said. He refused treatment.

The third incident happened about 1:20 a.m., police said. A 61-year-old woman was standing in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue, when someone in a passing red SUV fired a paintball gun at her, striking her in her hand, police said. She also refused treatment.

On Sept. 10, two men were shot by paintballs in the 700 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. A 29-year-old was shot in his eye and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. The second man was struck in the chest but not injured.