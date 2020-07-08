36 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Wednesday said 36 more people have died from the coronavirus and another 980 people have contracted the disease.

That brings the statewide death toll to 7,099, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There are now more than 149,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois, although the vast majority of people have since recovered.

The state’s rolling positivity rate is 2.6%, the health department said.

Thirteen of the newly reported deaths happened in Cook County. The majority of those deaths were people in their 70s and 80s.