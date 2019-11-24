4 firemen, 1 woman injured in Chicago fire truck crash

article

Five people, including four firefighters, were hospitalized Sunday when the brakes failed on a Chicago Fire Department engine, sending it flying into a vehicle at an intersection in Chatham on the South Side.

The fire truck was traveling north on King Drive with its emergency lights activated about 7 a.m. when its brakes failed as it passed through the intersection at 75th Street, Chicago police said. The truck struck an eastbound vehicle, critically injuring a woman in the driver’s seat.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she remains in critical condition, police said. Police do not believe there were any passengers in her vehicle.

Four firefighters were also injured in the crash, police said. Their conditions were unknown.

Chicago fire officials did not immediately return a request for comment.