4 hurt in Wednesday shootings across Chicago

Four people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest reported shooting wounded a 17-year-old girl and a man in Lithuanian Plaza on the Southwest Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 7:35 p.m. on South Western Avenue when a male emerged from an alley and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the 52-year-old man was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Both were listed in good condition.

A male was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lamon Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 29-year-old man was wounded during an argument in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was in the 3400 block of West Ogden Avenue about 10:30 a.m. when the person he was arguing with took out a handgun and shot him in the elbow, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Wednesday’s shootings come after a Tuesday where three people were killed and three others wounded in citywide shootings.