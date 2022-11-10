Men jump on school bus, hurl anti-Semitic slurs at Orthodox Jewish students in Chicago

Four men jumped onto a bus filled with students from a local Orthodox Jewish school and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at them Wednesday.

According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a school bus was dropping off Jewish elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

At one stop, four men jumped onto the bus, hurled anti-Semitic slurs and performed the Heil Hitler salute.

The bus driver was eventually able to force the attackers of the bus.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"The Simon Wiesenthal Center is urging anyone with information about the anti-Semitic incident to contact the Chicago PD or the Midwest offices of the Simon Wiesenthal Center," said Alison Pure Slovin, SWC Midwest Director, adding, "This shocking incident took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that destroyed almost all synagogues across Germany in 1938. Many members of the Jewish community have family who lived through those horrors."

The Simon Wiesenthal Center says it has been in contact with the Chicago Police Department and a number of parents whose children were affected by this incident.