4 men shot in West Garfield Park

Four men were wounded, three critically, in a shooting Wednesday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Authorities were called at 2:49 p.m. for reports of multiple people shot near Madison Street and Keeler Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police and fire officials.

Three were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. Their ages were not immediately known.

A fourth showed up at Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound, Merritt said. His condition was unknown.