4 more COVID-19 cases in Chicago Police Department

article

Chicago police announced four more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the number of cases in the department to 508.

Of the confirmed cases, 483 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 511 employees have reported positive test results, but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm three of those cases, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Wednesday announced another 192 COVID-19 deaths, marking the highest death toll in a 24-hour period in the state since the outbreak began.