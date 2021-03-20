4 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago so far this weekend

A man was killed and three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, including a 10-year-old boy who was shot Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy was sitting in a vehicle with two others when someone walked up and fired shots at them about 6:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The man, 24, was struck in the side and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Marquel Robinson of East Garfield Park.

The boy was shot in the leg, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and ankle, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Saturday morning, a 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by a person who then stole his vehicle in Austin.

The teen was sitting in his vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Race Avenue when a person shot him and took his vehicle, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg and was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition, police said.

The teen was unable to provide any additional details on the shooting, according to police.

Forty people were shot, 5 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.

