4 stabbed, 1 fatally, in Portage Park

article

Four men were stabbed, one fatally, Monday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

They were walking to their parked car about 2:04 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Irving Park Avenue when another vehicle struck it, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The men got into an argument with the male who hit the car.

The male, who had a knife, got out of his vehicle and was possibly with another male, police said. The fight turned physical, and four men were stabbed. A fifth man who was with the group was punched in the face.

The men who were stabbed were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Two 28-year-olds were stabbed in the chest. One was pronounced dead, and the other is in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

A 27-year-old and 29-year-old are in critical condition, police said. The younger man was stabbed in the stomach. It’s not known where the 29-year-old was stabbed.

The 28-year-old man who was punched took himself to Community First Hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made as Area North detectives investigate.