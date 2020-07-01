4-year-old boy, teen reported missing from Evanston

article

A 4-year-old boy and a teenage girl have been reported missing from Evanston in the north suburbs.

James Monroe and Saniyah Curington, 13, were last seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of Dobson Street, Evanston police said in an Amber Alert.

Due to their ages, they are considered to be in danger, police said in the alert. Police did not say if or how they are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Evanston police at 847-866-5050.