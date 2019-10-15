5 dumpsters, 1 garage set on fire in Lincoln Park, no injures reported

Five dumpsters and a garage were set on fire Tuesday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Between 2 a.m. and 3:40 a.m., officers investigated reports of the fires started by an unknown person, Chicago police said. Bomb and arson investigators determined these were incidents of arson.

The fires were set to dumpsters in the :

700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue;

600 block of West Diversey Avenue;

500 block of West Wellington Avenue;

2700 block of North Lehmann Court; and a garage

in the 700 block of West Schubert Avenue.

No injuries have been reported and no one is in custody, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.