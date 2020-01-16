5 injured after pickup truck crashes into Starbucks in McHenry

A pickup truck crashed into a Starbucks Thursday in northwest suburban McHenry, injuring five people.

A Dodge Ram drove off the roadway about 4:42 p.m. and slammed into Starbucks, 4305 W. Elm St., causing severe damage to the building, according to McHenry police.

Three people were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, police said. A fourth person was taken to the same hospital and later transported to Advocate Condell Hospital in critical condition.

Another person was treated and released at the scene, police said.

The police department’s Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.

The Starbucks reportedly opened up just a few months ago.

FOX 32 contributed to this report.