5 kids transported to hospital from Chicago elementary school after 'smoking something,' CFD says
CHICAGO - Five children were transported to the hospital from a Chicago elementary school Wednesday afternoon after smoking something, the Chicago Fire Department said.
The school, Harvard Elementary School, is located at 7525 South Harvard Avenue.
According to CFD, all five children are expected to be fine.
No additional information was provided by CFD.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates when they become available.