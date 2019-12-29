5 killed, 22 wounded so far in weekend shootings across Chicago

article

Twenty-seven people have been shot — five of them fatally — in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting left a man dead in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 24, was shot by someone in a vehicle about 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West 39th Place, Chicago police said. The shooter may have been in a white sedan.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Earlier Sunday morning, a man was shot to death in the Heart of Chicago on the South Side.

About 9:15 a.m., the man, 40, was found laying in the 1700 block of West 21st Street with a gunshot wound to his torso, Chicago police said. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A man was killed Friday night in Gresham on the South Side.

Donald D. Woods, 31, was discovered about 10:25 p.m. in an alley in the 1600 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He had been shot in the head. Woods, who lived in Gresham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than an hour earlier, a 19-year-old woman was killed inside an apartment in Chatham on the South Side.

About 9:49 p.m., a witness heard a gunshot and found Lyniah Bell in the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, authorities said. Bell, a Michigan State University student home on break, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the shooting may have been a domestic incident, and a suspect is in custody.

The weekend’s earliest fatal shooting left a man dead nearly three hours earlier in Austin on the West Side.

Ronnie Howard, 57, was in the vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was hit in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later. He lived in Austin.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was critically injured Sunday morning in River North.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was driving a black Mercedes sedan about 4:40 a.m. near Ontario and Wells streets when someone opened fire, according to police. He was hit multiple times in the chest and hip and drove himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition. Investigators found a car with multiple bullet holes in it outside the hospital.

On Saturday evening, a woman was injured by gunfire in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

The woman, 24, was inside a home at 7:24 p.m. in the 200 block of East 136th Street when she heard gunshots and realized that she was shot, police said. She was struck in the legs and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Officers responding to the call detained four people outside of the residence and recovered three weapons, police said. They were being questioned as “persons of interest.”

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a man and woman were wounded when someone fired shots at a home in Gresham on the South Side.

They were inside the home about 7:05 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Wood Street when the shots were fired and they were hit, police said. The shots appeared to have been fired from an alley. The man, 63, was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The woman, 52, was struck in the wrist and taken to Holy Cross Hospital. Both were listed in good condition.

A person was shot Saturday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Expressway in Pullman on the South Side.

About 3:15 p.m., two males were in a vehicle on the southbound ramp from Interstate 94 to Stony Island Avenue when shots were fired, striking the driver, Illinois State Police said.

The driver was treated at a local hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Saturday’s first shooting left two men wounded in Austin.

They were passengers in a vehicle driving eastbound about 4:03 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside them, Chicago police said. Someone inside the SUV fired shots, striking a 21-year-old in the back and a 27-year-old in the arm.

The SUV fled the scene, and the other vehicle crashed in the 4900 block of West Jackson, police said. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man was in critical condition, while the older man’s condition was stabilized.

Friday’s latest shooting wounded a woman in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The woman, 22, was in an alley about 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of South Central Park Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was shot, police said. The woman was struck in the buttocks, and she flagged down a vehicle for help. Her condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Earlier Friday evening, a man and woman were shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were in a parked vehicle about 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when a male who was on foot opened fire, police said. The man, 19, was hit in the buttocks while the 20-year-old woman was struck in the knee. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

A teenage boy was shot Friday evening outside a Popeyes restaurant in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Two males exited the restaurant about 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue after getting into an argument with the teen inside, police said. The teen walked out into the parking lot and one of the males opened fire from an alley. The 17-year-old was hit in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

The first shooting of the weekend left a man and woman wounded on the Near West Side.

About 5:50 p.m., the pair were on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Western Avenue, when a white SUV pulled up to them and someone inside opened fire, according to police. The man, 30, was struck in the calf and the 25-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on the buttocks. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were stabilized.

At least nine other people have been shot in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

A slew of gun violence last weekend left 38 people wounded — five of them fatally.