5 killed, 53 wounded — including 8 kids — in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

Five people have been killed and 53 others, including eight children, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The youngest homicide victim was a 4-year-old boy shot Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Mychal Moultry was getting a haircut inside his home around 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets tore through the front window, Chicago police said.

The boy’s father held him until paramedics arrived, community activist Andrew Holmes said. The child was pronounced dead Sunday.

Detectives were searching for video and witnesses of the shooting.

Police Superintendent David Brown on Monday pleaded with the community to help detectives after seven other children 17 years old and younger were wounded in shooting over the weekend.

"We need people in the community to come forward," Brown said Monday. "This is beyond trusting police. This is about the safety of our babies."

Brown said the children were almost always the unintended victims of the shootings. He said the shooters are usually targeting someone else, whether it be a stranger or possibly a relative during a family gathering.

"Stay away from these children," Brown said. "You’re harming these communities."

MORE: 13-year-old shot in South Chicago, one of more than 280 juveniles shot in Chicago so far this year

Seven other children wounded in gun violence

Seven other juveniles had been shot between 5 p.m. Friday and Monday morning.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound showed up at Stroger Hospital, Chicago police said. Later that day, three people, including a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting near a back-to-school event in East Garfield Park. Police said they recovered the car used in the shooting but still had no arrest.

Saturday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side, and 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in South Chicago. Police said the 13-year-old was in a basement with friends when someone shot in through a window.

Sunday morning, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking to a car with his father in Little Village on the Southwest Side, and a 17-year-old was among two shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

Bus driver shot

A CTA bus driver was shot in the Loop about 9 p.m Saturday. The 34-year-old driver was attacked and then shot in the jaw on Washington Avenue near State Street, police said. A person was arrested but not charges have been filed.

South Loop shooting

A driver was shot and crashed into a light post Saturday night in the South Loop. The man, 28, was shot in his foot while driving around 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police said the gunman fired shots from inside a white vehicle.

Mass shooting in Lawndale

In nonfatal attacks, five people were shot and wounded in a single incident Saturday morning in Lawndale. The five were among a group of people about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when someone inside a black Nissan opened fire, police said.

Three women and two men, all between 22 and 37 years old, were taken to hospitals in good or fair condition, police said.

Homicides

Four other people have been shot dead in weekend gun violence.

— A 50-year-old man was killed Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was shot in a car around 6:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was struck several times in his body, arm, head and mouth, and crashed his car into a fixed object. The man died at the scene. He hasn’t been identified.

— A person was killed Sunday afternoon in South Shore. A male was inside of a vehicle about 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released.

— Hours earlier, a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Brighton Park. The 23-year-old was shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue after someone in another car spoke with him while they were stopped in traffic, police said. The person opened fire and struck him in the head. His vehicle went southbound after the light turned green, police said, then stopped in the 5500 block of South Albany Avenue. That’s where the man was pronounced dead.

— Saturday night, a man was shot and killed in Lawndale on the West Side. Officers responded to calls of a person shot about 11:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue and found a 41-year-old man lying between two parked cars with two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later died. Police initially said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of North Central Park.

At least 40 other people were wounded in shootings over the holiday weekend.