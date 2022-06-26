5-month-old girl among 4 killed, 14 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening

A five-month-old girl was among at least four people killed and 14 others wounded since Friday evening in shootings across Chicago.

The infant was shot just after 6 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, Chicago police said. Cecilia Thomas was inside a car when another car approached and someone inside that second car opened fire, striking her in the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The girl’s father pulled over near 71st Street and Crandon Avenue after she began crying, according to a nearby business owner. The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, officials said. A man who was in a separate car was shot around the eye, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in good condition. At least a dozen of the girl’s family members gathered outside Comer following the shooting. "All we heard was baby got shot in the car," said one relative, who declined to give their name. "She got shot in the head," a woman screamed at an officer near the emergency room entrance of the hospital. "I hope y’all catch whoever did this," a woman screamed through tears at her phone. "Took that damn baby’s life."

A man was found shot to death Friday night in Longwood Manor — the second person found fatally shot in an hour. Amad Martin, 23, was found with gunshot wounds to his back and left shoulder in the 9600 block of South Princeton Avenue about 11:35 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died from his injuries, police said. Less than an hour earlier, a man was found fatally shot less than three miles away in Pullman. Edward L. Gholston, 45, was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue about 11 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was also taken to Christ, where he later died, police said.

A man was shot to death early Sunday while leaving his car in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was leaving his car in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 4:30 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 16-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 75th Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone inside a car fired shots, striking her in the arm, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was reportedly in good condition, officials said.

About an hour earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting at a courtyard in Parkway Gardens on the South Side. Three men, between 18 and 20, were at the courtyard in the 6400 block of South King Drive about 3:20 p.m. when at least one person opened fire, Chicago police said. An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man in the left arm, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, officials said. A third man, 19, was grazed in the right leg and refused medical attention, police said.