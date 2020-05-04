5 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Chicago police announced five more cases Tuesday of COVID-19, bringing the total in the department to 468.

Of the confirmed cases, 447 are officers and 21 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 472 members have reported positive results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm four of those cases.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Tuesday reported another 176 COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s toll to 2,838. So far, 65,962 people have contracted the virus in Illinois.