5 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police announced five more cases Tuesday of COVID-19, bringing the total in the department to 468.
Of the confirmed cases, 447 are officers and 21 are civilian employees, police said.
A total of 472 members have reported positive results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm four of those cases.
The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.
Illinois health officials Tuesday reported another 176 COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s toll to 2,838. So far, 65,962 people have contracted the virus in Illinois.