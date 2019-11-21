5 police officers hurt as 2 squad cars crash into each other while responding to West Side call

Five Chicago police officers were hurt, two of them seriously, Thursday when two CPD vehicles responding to a call crashed into each other in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The officers were responding to call about 10:30 a.m. when the two vehicle collided at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Francisco Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Two officers were seriously injured, and three others had their conditions stabilized, police said. They were taken to Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospitals.