5 seriously injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash: CFD
CHICAGO - Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday night.
The incident occurred near 31st St. on Chicago's South Side.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, three people were taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Another person was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and a fifth person was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
No further information was immediately available.