5-vehicle crash shuts down WB I-80 near New Lenox

Five people were injured, one of them seriously, in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban New Lenox.

At 4:24 p.m., a semi was in the center westbound lane of I-80 east of I-355 when it failed to stop for traffic ahead and rear-ended a second semi, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The impact caused both trucks to veer left, hitting a third semi.

The first semi then caught fire and the second rolled over, state police said. The third semi hit another vehicle, which in turn collided with a fifth vehicle.

The driver of the first semi was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said. The other four drivers were also taken to hospitals and their injuries were not considered life threatening.

All westbound lanes of I-80 and the left lane of northbound I-355 remain closed for investigation and cleanup, state police said.