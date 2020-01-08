5-vehicle pileup in Brighton Park injures 1

Five vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday in Brighton Park on the South Side, sending one person to a hospital.

The pileup happened about 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and 42nd Street, Chicago police said. At least one of the vehicles rolled over.

A 63-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and his condition was stabilized, Chicago fire officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

No. 49 Western and No. X49 Western Express buses have been rerouted via 42nd Street and Archer Avenue, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.