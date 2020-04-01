5 wounded in Wednesday morning shootings in East Garfield Park, Lower West Side

Five people were shot in two separate shootings Wednesday morning on the West and Lower West sides.

Three men were injured, one critically, about 4:05 a.m. in the Heart of Italy neighborhood, Chicago police said.

They were walking in the 2300 block of West 23rd Street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the buttock area and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 19-year-old was in good condition at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot to his neck area. The third man, 23, was shot in the thigh, and was in good condition at Mt. Sinai.

A little over three hours later, two men were wounded in the 500 block of North Trumbull Avenue in East Garfield Park.

They were standing on a corner at 7:10 a.m. when a gunman ran up and shot them, police said.

One man, 25, was hit in the arm and leg, while the other, 24, was shot in the lower back, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Hours earlier, the Chicago Police Department announced that homicides and shootings increased in the first three months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In total, 93 people were killed in Chicago between the New Year and March 31st, police said. That is a rise of about 13% compared to the 82 homicides during the same period last year.