5-year-old boy with rare form of MS becomes Pinellas Park firefighter

A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.

Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.

In a video shared to Facebook, the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.

Gabe was given a special fireman’s uniform before undergoing some intense training exercises including “driving” a mini fire truck and responding to an “emergency” fire hydrant situation.

After mastering his training, Gabe was rewarded with a key to the city and was sworn in as an official member of the Pinellas Park Fire Department. He also received his very own fire truck.

“Thank you so very much to all involved in making this a day Gabe will never forget!” a post from the fire department said.