51-year-old woman murdered in South Shore

A 51-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday in South Shore, just hours after another woman in her 50s was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The woman was in a vehicle about 2:55 p.m. when someone walked up to her in the 7300 block of South Bennett Avenue and shot her in the head, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Less than three hours earlier, a 58-year-old woman was shot on her porch in Grand Crossing, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

Police said there is no reason to believe the two shootings are related at this time.

Area Central detectives are investigating.