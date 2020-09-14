53 shot, 11 fatally this weekend in Chicago

53 people have been shot, 11 of them fatally, this weekend in Chicago.

The latest fatal shooting killed a 27-year-old man Monday morning in Uptown on the North Side.

He got into a vehicle about 12:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Leland Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle shot him in the chest, neck and abdomen, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Sunday night, two people were shot, one fatally in Garfield Park on the West Side.

A 28-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road when someone on foot fired shots, police said.

The woman was struck in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about her death.

Advertisement

The man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

In the afternoon, a man was killed and three people were wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

Just before 4 p.m., the group was on a porch in the 6100 block of South Throop Street when two people got out of a passing vehicle and opened fire, police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while a 60-year-old man who was grazed in the back went to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. A woman, 26, went to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to her hand.

All three of the wounded were in good condition, police said.

Early Sunday, a man was found shot to death in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was found outside about 12:10 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue with gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner’s office identified him as Jeremy Akons, of Woodlawn.

Saturday, two men were shot, one fatally, in the East Side neighborhood.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 11:05 p.m. and found two men unresponsive with gunshot wounds outside a home in the 10600 block of South Mackinaw Avenue, police said.

A 43-year-old man shot in the head and chest was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The medical examiner’s office identified him as Juan Gomez Torrez.

Another man, 39, was struck in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

About the same time, a 33-year-old woman was fatally shot in Austin on the West Side.

She was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:05 p.m. in the 500 block of North Pine Avenue, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office identified her as Danielle Pearson, of Austin.

The shooting happened blocks away from the scene where two people were killed and four others were hurt earlier in the morning.

A male suspect fired shots at a crowd about 2:05 a.m. in the 100 block of North Pine Avenue during an argument, police said. Someone returned fire, striking him as well.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

The man was identified as Michael Mickey and the woman was identified as Lunyea Wilson, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Two men and a woman were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said. The suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another man was killed Saturday morning in River West.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the 34-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back about 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of North Morgan Street, according to police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner’s office identified him as Patrick L. Clinton.

In the afternoon, a man was shot dead in West Englewood.

A 32-year-old man was driving about 2:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 63rd Street when a male suspect in a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Joshua Davis, of Chicago Lawn.

The earliest fatal shooting happened in the same neighborhood.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot found the 34-year-old man unresponsive on the ground shortly after midnight in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue, police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The medical examiner’s office identified him as Walter Leflora, of West Englewood.

In nonfatal shootings, a woman was grazed by a bullet Sunday in West Rogers Park in a shooting that also hit a Chicago Fire Department firehouse.

She was driving about 6:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of North California Avenue when someone fired shots at her from the street, police said. She drove herself to Stroger Hospital and was treated for a graze wound to her head.

The firehouse at 6239 North California Avenue was among the buildings that were shot up, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two males walked up to the men and opened fire about 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot four times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where police said he was in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the lower leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in good condition. Another man, 29, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical treatment.

29 other people were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

An 86-year-old man was found shot to death about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said. Investigators believe he was shot between 2 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday. An 85-year-old man was taken into custody.

Last weekend, eight people were killed and 48 others were hurt by gun violence in Chicago.