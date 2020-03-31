5th chief judge's office employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

Another employee at the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County has tested positive for COVID-19 raising the tally of confirmed cases within that office to five.

The employee works for the Adult Probation Department at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, the chief judge’s office said in a statement Tuesday. They last reported for work March 17.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the employee is being contacted, and the area where they work received a deep cleaning, officials said.

Health officials Tuesday announced an additional 937 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing the state’s total to 5,994 cases. So far, 99 people have died from the disease in the state.