6 hurt after CTA bus swerves to avoid truck, crashes into NW Side business

A CTA bus driver crashed into an eye care business Friday morning while trying to avoid an accident in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, sending a half dozen people to hospitals.

The crash happened about 7:50 a.m. at Laramie and Fullerton avenues, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Transit Authority.

A No. 74 bus was eastbound on Fullerton at the intersection when a tow truck driver “lost control,” according to CTA spokesman Steve Mayberry.

The bus driver swerved to avoid the truck and struck a nearby building, Mayberry said.

A photo of the scene shows a bus crashed into the corner of Galileo Optical, 5159 W. Fullerton Ave.

Six adults, including the bus driver, were taken to hospitals in good condition, police and fire officials said.

Three people were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, one person went to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and two people went to Community First Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.