6 injured in Loop high-rise fire

Six people were injured in a fire Tuesday in the Loop.

About 12:30 a.m. a fire was reported in an apartment on the 32nd floor of a building in the 400 block of East Randolph Street, Chicago police said.

The blaze was struck out about an hour later without having to evacuate the building, Chicago fire officials said.

Three people were injured in the apartment where the fire started and three others were injured during the evacuation, fire officials said. One pet died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigating.