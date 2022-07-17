6 killed, 2 teens among at least 13 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

At least six people were killed and at least 13 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Two men were killed during a shootout early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The two were in a vehicle going south about 2:40 a.m. in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue when a red SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, leading to a shootout between occupants in both vehicles, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the head, and a 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the upper back, police said.

Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody.

Less than 12 hours earlier, another man was fatally shot less than a mile away.

The man, 56, was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South California Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman was killed and a man wounded by gunfire during a fight on a porch Saturday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The two were sitting with others on a porch about 11:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street when a fight began and someone opened fire, police said.

The woman, who was believed to be in her mid 20s, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai, where she died due to her injuries, police said.

The man, 27, was grazed in the mouth and taken to the same hospital, officials said. He was listed in good condition.

About 20 minutes later, a man was found fatally shot in an alley in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.

The man, 31, was found with six gunshot wounds — one to the head and five to the back — about 11:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 76th Street, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man is the twelfth person killed in the Greater Grand Crossing community area so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The area recorded 15 murders in the same period last year.

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Englewood.

Corey Williams was involved in a "narcotics related transaction" about 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was walking down the street about 7:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue when a person walked toward him, brandished a handgun and shot him in the abdomen, police said.

The teen was transported to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

A second teen was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 7:50 p.m., the 17-year-old was in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue when he was shot in the groin, police said.

He was taken to Norwegian Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Two men were wounded in shootings less than 24 hours apart on the same block in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.

One man, 38, was outside about 2:20 a.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when he was shot in the head and back, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot while standing in the street about 7:45 p.m. on the same block, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

At least eight others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

Three people were killed and at least 36 others, including an off duty Chicago police officer, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago last weekend.