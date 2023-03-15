6 robbed at gunpoint in under 2 hours across two Chicago neighborhoods

Six people were robbed at gunpoint in just under two hours Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards and Brighton Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, a vehicle pulls up and gunmen get out, flash their guns and demand the victim's belongings, according to Chicago police.

The suspects then flee the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

A 49-year-old was sitting inside a parked car when two gunmen got out of a black four-door sedan and demanded his belongings at 6:02 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Albany Avenue.

A 37-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed at 6:03 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Street. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

A 51-year-old man was robbed at 6:07 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street.

A 57-year-old man was robbed at 7:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street.

A 46-year-old woman was robbed at 7:24 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Paulina Avenue.

A 20-year-old man was robbed at 7:46 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Western Avenue. The suspects also threatened a female who was sitting inside a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A white SUV was used in the three most recent robberies.

Chicago police have not said if they believe the robberies are connected.