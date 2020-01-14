60 people treated after plane dumps jet fuel near several schools in LA area

article

Jet fuel dumped from a Delta airliner preparing to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport fell over a wide swath of the area, sending hazardous-materials teams to multiple schools,but only minor injuries were reported and nobody was hospitalized.

Officials say 60 people have been treated including elementary school students after a plane dumped fuel on the school's playground near Cudahy and South Los Angeles schools on Tuesday.

All patients at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy reported only minor injuries, fire officials said. No one was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

More than 70 firefighters and paramedics responded to the school to provide care for those complaining of injuries.

The Delta Air Lines flight bound for Shangai from Los Angeles International Airport was diverted minutes after takeoff, officials said. The plane safely made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon and no injuries were reported.

"Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX," Delta Airlines said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight."

"Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing from LAX, returned to the airport and landed without incident. The FAA is aware of and looking into reports that children at a school east of LAX are being treated for fuel exposure." — -A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Delta Airlines issued the following statement:



“Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return quickly to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after a release of fuel, which was required as part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight. We are in touch with Los Angeles World Airports and the LA County Fire Department and share concerns regarding reported minor injuries to adults and children at a school in the area.”

The aircraft reportedly spilled jet fuel at multiple locations, including San Gabriel Avenue Elementary School in South Gate, 93rd Street Elementary School in Green Meadows and David Starr Jordan High School in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and LA School Police.

Statement from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis released the following statement in reponse to a commercial jetliner releasing engine fuel over residential communities in southeast Los Angeles County:

"I am distraught to learn that an airplane returning to LAX has dropped engine fuel on children at schools, including Park Avenue Elementary School in the City of Cudahy, and Tweedy Elementary School in the City of South Gate, among others. My office is working diligently to ensure the County deploys an adequate emergency response to the site of this unfortunate incident. We have also been in communication with elected representatives, Los Angeles Unified School District, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Our County Departments, including the LA County Department of Public Health, LA County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division, LA County Department of Mental Health, and the Office of Emergency Management, are taking the necessary action to quickly respond to this emergency.

"I urge a thorough investigation to determine what caused this incident. My priority right now is making sure that we are attending to the health and safety of impacted students and community residents. Individuals with health-related questions should call the Department of Public Health’s multilingual call center at 211."

No students were transported to the hospital from any of the schools impacted by the fuel spill, additionally, no evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat, Mary Stringini and CNS contributed to this report.