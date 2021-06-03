60-year-old fatally struck by sedan in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a sedan Wednesday night in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
Just after 6 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving a sedan in the 11100 block of South Halsted Street when he proceeded through an intersection and struck the 60-year-old, who was standing in the street, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license.
The Major Accident’s Unit is investigating the incident.