60-year-old fatally struck by sedan in Morgan Park

A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a sedan Wednesday night in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Just after 6 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving a sedan in the 11100 block of South Halsted Street when he proceeded through an intersection and struck the 60-year-old, who was standing in the street, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license.

Advertisement

The Major Accident’s Unit is investigating the incident.