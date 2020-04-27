Expand / Collapse search

7 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

Sun-Times Media Wire
(Photo by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Chicago police announced Tuesday seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 421.

Of the confirmed cases, 401 are officers and 20 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 424 employees have reported positive cases but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm three of those cases, police said.

The department announced April 17 the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus.

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 2,219 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the state to 48,102. So far, 2,125 people in Illinois have died from the outbreak.