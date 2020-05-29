7-year-old boy, father reported missing from south suburban Matteson

article

Police are looking for a man and his 7-year-old son who were reported missing from south suburban Matteson.

Alexander Saunders, 27, and his son Ayden Saunders may be in danger, according to Matteson police.

The father is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was driving a white 2016 Jeep Compass with Indiana license plate “609TNE.”

The son is 4-foot-11, 50 pounds and has black eyes and brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Matteson police at 708-503-3130.