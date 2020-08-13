7,000 remain without power in Chicago following Monday storm

article

About 7,100 ComEd customers in Chicago were still without power Thursday morning, although the utility company expects to return service to 95% of people who lost electricity by Friday night.

ComEd has been working since a Monday storm with 110 mph gusts — one of the most powerful storms to hit northern Illinois in a decade — wreaked havoc in the Chicago area. Seven tornados touched down in Illinois, one of them in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.

So far, ComEd has restored power to about 164,000 others in Chicago, according to company spokesman John Schoen. Statewide, 82,000 ComEd customers remain without power.

Schoen declined to give an updated estimate for when power would fully be restored to all customers. After the storm, ComEd said some customers might be waiting until Saturday for their power to return.

“We’re really getting down to the hard-hit areas,” Schoen said.

For instance, Harvey suffered some of the worst outages after heavy winds took down a line of transmission towers in the south suburb, he said.