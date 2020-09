article

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 72-year-old reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Flennard Boyd was last seen Monday in the 4400 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing person flyer from Chicago police.

Boyd is known to visit the Austin neighborhood, as well as suburban Oak Park and County Club Hills.

Police asked anyone who knows his location to call detectives at 312-747-8380.