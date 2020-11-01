75-year-old man murdered in northwest suburbs

A 75-year-old man was killed in an assault Saturday in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Chung Silk Kim was assaulted just before noon in the 1500 block of Glen Lake Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died hours later at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of blunt force injuries to the head suffered during an assault, according to the medical examiner’s office. He lived on the same block he was killed.

Hoffman Estates police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the slaying.