753 cases of coronavirus in Illinois with stay-at-home order now in effect

There are now 753 cases of coronavirus in Illinois.

On Saturday, Gov. JB Pritzker asked former doctors and nurses to join the heath care workforce right away. He said expedited forms would be available on the state's website starting on Monday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This order went into effect on Saturday, March 21, at 5 p.m.

Pritzker’s order, which is set to expire April 7, still allows the state’s 12.6 million residents to head outside to buy groceries and medicine.

“For the vast majority of you already taking precautions, your lives will not change very much,” he said, adding that people can continue to shop for groceries and visit pharmacies, gas stations and banks.

Residents also can continue to pick up meals from restaurants and exercise outdoors, he said.

