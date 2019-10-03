8 injured, Pink Line service suspended after collision with vehicle near Cicero

Pink Line service was suspended Thursday due to a collision with a vehicle that injured eight people near the Cicero stop in suburban Cicero Township.

About 7:45 p.m., a westbound Pink Line train crashed into a vehicle at a crossing near the Cicero Avenue station, 2134 S. Cicero Ave., according to preliminary information from CTA. Five CTA customers and three passengers from the vehicle requested medical attention.

Train service was replaced by a bus shuttle between the Pulaski Road and 54th/Cermak stops, the agency said.

Travelers are advised to consider alternative routes and to expect delays as crews worked to resume normal service, the agency said.