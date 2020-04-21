8 shot, 3 fatally Monday in Chicago

Eight people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago, including a 28-year-old woman who was killed, and two men who were wounded when they were shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were riding in a vehicle about 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Bishop Street when they heard gunfire and realized they were shot, Chicago police said. They kept driving and stopped in the 1500 block of West 47th Street where authorities responded.

The woman was shot in the armpit and shoulder, and she was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the shoulder, and a 27-year-old man was struck in the arm and shoulder, police said. They were both taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

None of them knew who fired shots or where they came from, police said.

A man was killed in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

The 30-year-old was found about 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lexington Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At the same time but on the Far South Side, a man was found fatally shot in a backyard in West Pullman, according to police.

The 20 to 25-year-old was found about 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Parnell Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was was pronounced dead on the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 10:52 p.m. he got into an argument with someone inside a home on South Ellis Avenue that turned physical, police said. The person then pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 46-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Albany Park on the North Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 3:36 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Hutchinson Street when someone in a dark vehicle traveling east shot him, police said.

The man was struck five times throughout the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side.

He was sitting in a vehicle about 12:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 2300 block of East 75th Street when a male walked up and opened fire, police said.

Amstar is the only gas station on that block.

The teen was struck in the chest, abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend were 28 people were shot, five of them fatally, citywide.