9 killed, 50 others wounded in weekend shootings citywide

At least nine people were killed and 50 others — including a 3-year-old — wounded in citywide shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Five men were killed over the span of about four hours early Saturday morning.

Two of the five were killed in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. Two men, 29 and 34, were struck by someone in a passing red vehicle about 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said. The 29-year-old was struck in the eye and hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The 34-year-old was struck once in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Charles Jackson Jr.

Less than an hour later, officers found Marwin Sanders-Price, 31, on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks about 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of East 121st Place, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

A man was fatally shot during an argument in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 21-year-old was arguing with a woman about 2:40 a.m. when a man approached and opened fire in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street, striking him in the chest, arm and hip, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A man was fatally shot in a drive-by on the Near North Side. The 33-year-old was standing next to his vehicle about 3:50 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Street when someone inside a blue SUV opened fire, police said. He was struck once in the chest, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. He was identified as Royal Shorts by the medical examiner’s office.

A tow truck driver attempting to provide service Sunday morning was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side, police said. The 27-year-old, who hasn’t been identified yet, was attempting to provide service about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 57th Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Two men were fatally shot Sunday in West Pullman on the Far South Side, police said. About 1:25 p.m., the men, 33 and 28, were in the 11800 block of South Emerald Avenue, when two people walked up to them and fired shots, police said. Chahine Younger, 28, was struck in the head and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 33-year-old was struck in the head, chest and rear, police said. He was also taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died. He was identified as Deangelo Lamont.