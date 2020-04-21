9 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Chicago police announced Wednesday nine more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the department to 374.

Of the cases, 356 are officers and 18 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 376 employees have reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet two confirm two of those cases, police said.

The department announced last week the death of a third police officer from complications of the virus.

Illinois health officials Wednesday said 2,049 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 35,108. So far, 1,565 people have died from the outbreak.