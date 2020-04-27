9 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for the coronavirus

article

Chicago police announced Wednesday nine more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 430.

Of the confirmed cases, 410 are officers and 20 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 434 employees have reported positive cases but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm four of those cases, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

On Wednesday, Illinois health officials announced 2,253 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the state to 50,355. So far, 2,215 people in Illinois have died from the outbreak.