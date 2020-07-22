9 rescued, child in critical condition after boat overturns on Chicago River

Several people, including a 7-year-old girl, were rescued from the Chicago River Wednesday in the South Loop.

Crews responded to a report of a boat flipped over with people in the water near the 1500 block of South Lumber Street, Chicago fire officials said about 7 p.m.

Nine people were pulled from the water and were receiving medical attention, officials said. The child was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

Five people were taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good-to-fair condition, officials said. Three others refused medical treatment.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.