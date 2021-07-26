14-year-old boy reported missing from South Old Irving Park

article

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in South Old Irving Park.

According to Chicago police, Roldan Elijah was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 3500 block of North Kedvale Avenue.

Elijah was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

He is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.